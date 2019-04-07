SLED investigating Sunday morning house fire in Lake City

LAKE CITY, SC (WMBF) - An investigation is ongoing Sunday after an early morning house fire in Lake City.
Authorities say they found a small burn pattern around 7:30 a.m. on the carpet of the front room of a home on Azalea Drive in Lake City Sunday. While the home appears vacant, authorities say the home was unlocked at the time of the fire.
Lake Coty Police have since turned the investigation over to SLED as possible arson.
WMBF News will continue to update this developing story.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.