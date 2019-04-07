One killed, one injured in motorcycle crash on Highway 17

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - One person is dead and another injured after a motorcycle crash on Highway 17 in North Myrtle Beach Saturday.
According to the Horry County Coroner’s Office, the deadly crash involving a vehicle and motorcycle happened just before 5 p.m. near 46th Avenue South in North Myrtle Beach.
Officials say the spouse of the person killed was also injured and is in the hospital.
North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety is handling the investigation.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.