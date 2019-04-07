FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: A few severe storms possible this evening

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY with the potential of a few severe storms across parts of the area this evening.
A warm and increasingly humid weather pattern will continue today. Morning temperatures near 60 will soar into the lower 80 across the Pee Dee and into the middle and upper 70s across the Grand Strand. Some areas of fog are likely this morning. The fog will give way to a mix of sun and clouds and increasingly gusty winds through the afternoon. The vast majority of today will be rain-free, but the risk of storms will increase by the evening.
With enough warmth, humidity and energy in the upper levels of the atmosphere, the risk of a few severe storms will exist this evening for the Pee Dee. Several clusters of storms will develop across the western Carolinas this afternoon and move into the Pee Dee this evening. Some of the storms will be capable of producing wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph and dime to quarter sized hail.
The risk of wind and hail across inland areas is 15%. While not likely, there is a small but non-zero risk of a tornado. The tornado risk is much lower at 2%.
For the Grand Strand, cooler temperatures from the Atlantic will result in a slightly more stable atmosphere and much lower risk of strong winds or hail. The risk for areas near the beaches is 5%.
The best time for isolated severe storms across the Pee Dee will be from 6:00 PM through 11:00 PM this evening. These storms will weaken and push east and into the Grand Strand overnight. Locally heavy rainfall will be possible with the clusters of storms but the severe weather threat will diminish overnight.
Lingering showers and storms will be likely at times through the day on Tuesday, but the severe weather threat is much lower.
Updates from the Storm Prediction Center will arrive at 9:00 AM, 12:30 PM and 4:00 PM today. These updates will fine tune and adjust the severe weather risk areas and impacts. Make sure to download the WMBF First Alert Weather App for the latest information on these updates and for instant notification of watches and warnings.
