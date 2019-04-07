FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: A few severe storms possible this evening

A warm and increasingly humid weather pattern will continue today. Morning temperatures near 60 will soar into the lower 80 across the Pee Dee and into the middle and upper 70s across the Grand Strand. Some areas of fog are likely this morning. The fog will give way to a mix of sun and clouds and increasingly gusty winds through the afternoon. The vast majority of today will be rain-free, but the risk of storms will increase by the evening.