County leaders discuss concerns during Horry County budget retreat

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - During Horry County’s budget retreat Friday, county leaders discussed several budget concerns, including parks and recreation, solid waste, and public safety. Leaders also heard from a consultant regarding what to do with their hospitality fee.
Council leaders expressed concerns the growth in the Horry County community and lack of growth in police pay.
“Starting pay we’re not way far out of the ballpark,” said County Administrator Chris Eldridge.
“But when you get them to be certified officers you’re way out of the ballpark,” responded County Councilman Dennis Disabato.
Horry County was planning to use some of its nearly $40 million hospitality fee for police, but that may not be an option, as several municipalities have pulled their 1.5% accommodations tax agreement from the county.
“A part of our proposal for the hospitality fee was to put $9.5 million in for public safety enhancements,” Disabato during a break in the budget retreat. “That’s going to go a long way towards helping with some of these things, but until we know what the municipalities are willing to do in regards to that issue then we won’t know what we need to do as a county to solve that problem.”
Disabato says a millage increase could also be an option, but nothing can be decided until they know what the municipalities will do.
“It’s important to remember this is ever fluid,” a consultant said to council regarding the hospitality fee.
