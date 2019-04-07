Coastal Football: Chadwell preaches togetherness during spring game debut

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -- The Jamey Chadwell era has officially begun as he led the Chants onto the field for the first time in front of CCU fans at the newly renovated Brooks Stadium.
While the calendar might say it’s still baseball season, the Coastal Carolina football team was in action Saturday afternoon for their spring game.
“When people watch us come out and play, regardless of the outcome I want them to say, man those guys played for each other,” said Coach Chadwell.
In his first spring game as head coach Jamey Chadwell said he was impressed by the effort his men showed on the field, but knows the Chants have a long way to go before the regular season begins.
“This summer, the next phase of our program is huge, we have to really develop our depth and build off the principals we tried to instill this spring into summer training but I like where we’re heading,” said Chadwell.
Along with a number of fans, former NFL fullback and CCU Alum Mike Tolbert was on had to see the Chants in action, with a roster full of young talent.
“It’s fun to be able to come back and show these kids that it can be done here, just like it can be done at the University of Alabama,” said Tolbert.
Although the game was just a scrimmage, CCU fans were out early, tailgating like this was a regular season game in October, counting down to that game day kick-off.
“At this level I think anyone can win,” said Mike Pinson.
“Why would you not want to come here and ball at the beach,” said Scott Matts.
As the stadium expansion wraps up this summer, coach Chadwell looks to connect with the community to one day pack out Brooks Stadium.
“I have no doubt that this place will be filled one day and once it is will continue to do that,” said Chadwell.
Season long and single-game tickets are now available for the upcoming football season as the Chants kick-off the season at home against Eastern Michigan on Saturday, August 31, 2019.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.