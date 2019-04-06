SC firefighter to adopt puppy he helped rescue from beneath pile of rocks

North Charleston Fire Department Capt. Paul Bryant rescued a puppy trapped under a pile of rocks on March 30. (Source: NCFD via Facebook)
By Patrick Phillips | April 6, 2019 at 4:00 AM EDT - Updated April 6 at 2:31 PM

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The veteran North Charleston firefighter shown in a social media video digging a puppy out from beneath rocks last weekend decided to give the pup its “furever” home.

Capt. Paul Bryant and crew members of Engine 201 responded on March 30 to a report of a trapped puppy after bike riders heard its cries.

In a Facebook post, Bryant, who has served with the North Charleston Fire Department for 34 years, is seen digging the puppy from beneath the rubble and pulling it to safety.

The puppy had no injuries.

Crews took it to the Charleston Animal Society where it was checked for a microchip but it did not have one. After the Charleston Animal Society began working to get the puppy prepared for adoption by vaccinating it, getting it neutered and microchipped, Bryant requested to adopt the puppy himself, according to North Charleston Fire Marshall Stephanie Julazadeh.

On Thursday, an anonymous donor from Texas surprised the firefighters with free pizzas after learning about the rescue. The department posted photos to its Facebook page showing a message on a Domino’s Pizza receipt.

“Appreciation for saving the dog,” the receipt read.

Bryant plans to complete the adoption of his new four-legged friend on Saturday, one week after the rescue.

