Funeral set for 4-year-old who died after suspected DUI crash

WALTERBORO, SC (WCSC) - Friends and family will gather Sunday to remember the child who died after a crash blamed on a suspected drunk driver.
Services for Aryah Elizabeth Thomas, 4, will be held Sunday at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home, with burial following in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens of Walterboro, according to her obituary.
The family will receive friends beginning at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Thomas died Wednesday night at MUSC from injuries she suffered in the March 30 crash in Walterboro.
She was born August 20, 2014 and was in the pre-school program at Black Street Elementary School. She ecently became a cheerleader for the Colleton County Recreation Center, and was a “Miss Rice Festival Sweetheart” and a “Miss Watermelon Festival Sweetheart.”
Her family said she loved being a big sister and had “a beautiful personality and a caring heart.”
Thomas is survived by her mother, LaChristen Elizabeth Thomas, her brother Easton Ray Sapp, by her maternal grandmother Crystal Crosby, and by her paternal grandfather Nolan Arthur “Trae” Thomas III (Lorraine Barnes Thomas) and other extended family.
Her family called her a hero who will live on in spirit thanks to organ donation that will save the lives of eight other children. Her family invited the public to join them for an “Honor Walk” at MUSC Thursday night where her organs were donated.
Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
