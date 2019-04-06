RCSO: 55-year-old man found murdered inside home

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) - Robeson County deputies are attempting to figure out what went wrong after a man was found dead inside his own home early Saturday.
The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office says they found 55-year-old Glenn Franklin Bass of Fairmont, NC dead inside his home around 3:18 a.m. Saturday.
Authorities have since ruled the death as a homicide and have brought in criminal investigators.
Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact Robeson County Sheriff’s at 910-671-3170.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.