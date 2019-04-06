‘By the grace of God:’ Robeson County detective recovering after being hit by vehicle

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) - Being hit while working on the side of the road is a fear every first responder has, no matter how long they serve.
In Robeson County, two first responders have been struck within the last week.
“People just need to be more vigilant," said Robeson County Sheriff’s Det. Matt Lassiter. "If you see blue lights, not only does it mean move over, but slow down.”
“Continuous education, you can’t just do it when you’re 16-years-old and expect it to be over,” said Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. “So in addition to more enforcement on it, we need more education.”
“Move over” is not a new concept. North Carolina lawmakers signed it into law in 2002 and have been educating people ever since.
Even with this, Lassiter still found himself hospitalized after being hit just after midnight on March 29 while diverting traffic along Interstate 95 South at exit 33 over a bridge just north of St. Pauls.
“I say what I was doing on the 29th was attempting to protect the motorists who were driving through St. Pauls, but apparently it got me,” said Lassiter.
On Thursday, another first responder was hit, bringing the Move Over Law into question yet again.
“Obviously it’s an issue. Just yesterday (Thursday) in our county a firefighter was struck while directing traffic in daylight hours,” said Wilkins.
Fairmont Rural Fire Department’s James Thompson is the man who was hit. The driver who hit him, Mitchell Grier, is charged with failure to reduce speed while striking a pedestrian. Thompson is expected to make a full recovery and has been sent home from the hospital.
“Prayfully, our detective recovering as you have seen and is expected to make a full recover and some may say that’s just luck but that’s God’s blessings as well,” said Wilkins.
“By the grace of God, I’m here by the grace of God and that’s the only thing that it can be,” said Lassiter.
