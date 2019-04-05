Two arrested on drug charges following traffic stop

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County police arrested two men on drug charges after a traffic stop Wednesday, according to a news release.
Authorities say they stopped a vehicle driving through a restricted area of the police department parking lot on North Main Street in Conway. Crack cocaine was found under the driver’s side floor mat during a search of the car, the release states.
When 26-year-old Anthony Morea exited the vehicle, a glass pipe commonly used for smoking crack cocaine fell from his shorts, according to the release. Police say 0.5 grams of heroin was also found in his waistband. Morea was charged with possession of crack cocaine and possession with the intent to distribute heroin.
Another man, identified as 24-year-old Colin Turnnidge, was charged with possession of cocaine following the stop, according to police. He was released on $5,000 bond Thursday.
As of Friday morning, Morea is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on $6,500 bond.
