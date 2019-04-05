Tickets for 2019 CCU football season now on sale

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Tickets for the 2019 Coastal Carolina University football season are on sale now.
According to a press release, the Chanticleers will host six home games during the upcoming season in the newly renovated Brooks Stadium. That includes a Thursday night primetime game against Louisiana that will be broadcast on ESPNU on Nov. 7.
In addition to the new renovations at Brooks Stadium, the Chanticleers will move from the west side of the stadium to the east sideline under new head coach Jamey Chadwell, the release stated.
Season tickets can be purchased by calling the Chanticleer Athletics Ticket Office at (843) 347-8499, by clicking here, or by visiting the ticket office located in Arcadia Hall on CCU’s campus from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Season ticket renewal applications are available online and can be accessed by clicking here.
