Three hurt in multi-vehicle crash involving semi-truck

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Three people were injured in a traffic crash Friday morning in Horry County.
Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to a three-vehicle accident on Highway 701 near Highway 65 at around 10:30 a.m., HCFR spokesperson Tony Casey said. He added the crash involved a pickup truck, semi-truck and a box truck.
According to Casey, one patient was transported to Grand Strand Medical Center, while another was taken to Conway Medical Center. A third patient was treated on scene for their injuries, Casey said.
Highway 701 is moving but is backed up, according to Casey. He advised motorists to avoid the area as crews work the scene.
The cause of the crash was not immediately known.
