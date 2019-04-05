Third person arrested in shooting death of former MBHS student

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Police say they have arrested a third person in connection to the shooting death of a former Myrtle Beach High School student.
Twenty-six year-old Joerael Lamar Bratten, of New Haven, CT, was arrested Thursday and charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Authorities say his arrest is related to the shooting death of 23-year-old Anthony McNeil.
McNeil and another victim were shot Tuesday, April 2, in the Dunbar Street area. McNeil died at Grand Strand Medical Center.
The two others arrested in this case are 25-year-old Walter Cuttino of Georgetown and 24-year-old Shamia Maness of Greensboro.
Cuttino is charged with Murder and Attempted Murder, Maness is charged with obstruction of justice.
Both are still in police custody.
