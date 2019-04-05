Suspect Search: A party turns violent, and three times is ‘not’ the charm

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Police said it was supposed to be a party until she threw punches and broke a victim’s nose.
Plus third time’s a charm? Apparently not when you’re allegedly stealing televisions.
Horry County Police are looking for Janie Iraisha Johnson.
The victim told police in March that Johnson struck and broke her nose with an object she thought was a gun. She said she also lost a tooth.
The victim told police she was at a family gathering on Chinners Creek Road in Galivants Ferry when Johnson, who is an acquaintance , found her through Snapchat.
The victim said at that party, Johnson came around a corner and struck her in the face with an object, then ran off and no one was able to catch her.
Johnson is charged with assault and battery in the second degree.
She’s 27 years old with a last known address of Brand Street in Sumter.
Horry County police are also on the hunt for George Fredrick McClain III.
They were sent to Walmart at 545 Garden City Connector last February regarding a shoplifting incident.
The loss prevention associate said McClain walked to the electronics department, grabbed a 43-inch Phillips television, walked to the self-checkout area and pretended to scan the TV and pay for it. Officials said McClain pulled out an older receipt from his pants pocket to make the employees believe he had purchased the TV. They said he then left the store.
Then in March, officers said they were shown evidence at the same location regarding the same situation.
They said the loss prevention associate gave proof of an incident dating back to January where McClain grabbed a 60-inch television valued at $448 from the sales floor and placed it into the shopping cart. He then walked past all points of sales with an old receipt sticking out of his mouth and walked out of the store without paying for the item.
A loss prevention associate also showed surveillance video from five days later in January where they said McClain was caught on camera taking another TV, this time a 65-inch television valued at $498.
McClain is charged with three counts of shoplifting $2,000 or less.
He’s 33 years old with a last known address of Surfwind Drive in Garden City.
