Spring-warmth returns, tracking the next round of rain

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Beautiful Spring weather sets up for the weekend but rain chances will return soon.
The Spring-warmth returns for the weekend and looks to stick around for the long haul. Afternoon highs hit 75° along the Grand Strand and approach 80° across the Pee Dee through Sunday. Expect a few clouds around each afternoon but rain chances will remain slim this weekend. The only issue is the risk for some areas of dense fog for early Saturday morning.
Our next storm system returns early next week with a couple rounds of rain possible. Scattered downpours and storms are looking likely on both Monday and Tuesday. Most of the area will see another 1″ or so of rain through late Tuesday.
The rain clears for the remainder of the week but the warmth isn’t going anywhere. We’ll continue the middle to upper 70s each afternoon through the end of the week.
