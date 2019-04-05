South Carolina Highway Patrol in Conway gets special visit from young boy

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol had an honorary trooper on the force Thursday in Conway.
Brett Holbrook is from Ohio, but he is visiting Highway Patrol offices all over the United States, meeting troopers.
He came fully prepared, dressed in his Ohio Highway Patrol uniform, and trained with SCHP troopers.
Holbrook learned several things, such as how to operate all the equipment, especially the siren, inside the trooper’s vehicle. He also used LIDAR to check for speeders in Conway.
At the end of the day, South Carolina Highway Patrol Capt. J.N. Nell presented Holbrook with a metal state and patrol wing with his name to remember his visit to South Carolina.
Holbrook also received a FaceTime call from Colonel Christopher Williamson, who is the commander of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
