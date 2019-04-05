Restaurant Scorecard: Grease, leaks, cracks found at some eateries; two perfect scores awarded

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We begin this week’s Restaurant Scorecard with Jade Hibachi at 201 Graduate Road in Conway. Inspectors found no paper towels or soap at the hand sink.
They also saw containers of cooked rice and cooked onions in the walk-in cooler without proper date marking, while a pan of cooked chicken had no discard time.
Shelves, sides of equipment on the cook line and bulk storage containers were all found with heavy accumulations of grease and food debris. That accumulation was also noted on the floors and walls.
Inspectors gave Jade Hibachi an 89 out of 100.
Next up is KFC of North Myrtle Beach at 602 U.S. 17 South in North Myrtle Beach. Inspectors found a chemical bottle stored on the counter with equipment and food..
The interior bottom of the microwave was also reportedly cracked, while the underside of the hand sink was leaking.
Inspectors said plumbing entering the wall under the kitchen’s hand sink was not sealed properly. KFC of North Myrtle Beach received a 93 out of 100.
Our perfect scores this week go to Subway at 712 N. Kings Hwy., in Myrtle Beach and Tropical Smoothie at 201 Graduate Road in Conway.
For those familiar with Fire And Smoke, the owners of the restaurant are opening a new venue in Carolina Forest with a different name and a new menu.
Cypress Grill will serve lunch and dinner, including everything from pressed sandwiches to short ribs to Bao buns, which are similar to dumplings. That new eatery is already under construction in the new strip mall on River Oaks Drive near the intersection of International Boulevard across from Sol y Luna.
Staff said they hope to have Cypress Grill open in July.
