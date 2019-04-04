PetSmart offers free Easter photos for pets

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - PetSmart will host their annual pictures with the Easter Bunny event on Apr.13-14.
Pet parents can bring in their fur babies from noon to 4 p.m. at participating stores across the U.S. and Puerto Rico.
They will receive a digital photo and can also take photos on their own mobile devices for free.
For the first time, philanthropic plush toys Chance and Friends will also be available for purchase now through July.
Typically offered only during the holiday season, the collectible toys will be sold for $5. Ten percent of the sales will go to pets in need by supporting the work of PetSmart Charities.
To find a participating store in your area visit their Facebook page.
