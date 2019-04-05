1 person sent to hospital after crash involving motorcycle

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One person was rushed to the hospital Thursday night after a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle.
Horry County Fire Rescue responded around 7:50 p.m. to the scene on Dick Pond Road.
HCFR spokesman Tony Casey said one person was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center, but the extent of their injuries is unknown. It’s not clear if the person was on the motorcycle or inside the vehicle.
It’s not clear what caused the crash.
Casey said part of Dick Pond Road was shut down for almost an hour while crews cleared the scene. The road is now reopened.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.