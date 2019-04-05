NJ-based manufacturer to relocate to Navassa, bring 300 jobs

NAVASSA, NC (WECT) - A New Jersey-based medical supplies manufacturer will bring 300 new jobs to northern Brunswick County after the company announced it will relocate its operations to Navassa.
Pacon Manufacturing will take over the U.S. Marine Building, located at 100 Quality Drive in Navassa, and transform it into a manufacturing hub that will produce medical wipes, pads, towels, drapes, liquids, and other related products the company is known for.
Governor Roy Cooper and other state and local leaders were on hand for Friday’s announcement.
“Pacon knows that Brunswick County has been an incredible place for long term success,” Cooper said. “And you know why – the workforce it provides, the lower cost of doing business and the lower cost of living, the kind of local and state leaders they get to deal with, the infrastructure, the location, the welcoming people and the most beautiful lands that you can find.”
Pacon’s CEO Mike Shannon kept his comments brief during the announcement, saying North Carolina rose above the competition during the company’s search for a new home.
“[We] can’t wait to get started, there’s a lot of work to be done,” Shannon added.
Cooper said Pacon’s decision to relocate to Brunswick County is just a small step on the long road to recovery for southeastern North Carolina post-Hurricane Florence.
“This is another step forward for a community that was hit hard by Florence but has been working hard to overcome it,” said Cooper. “The people of North Carolina are determined and resilient and we are making significant progress in getting our schools, our roads, our bridges, our businesses and our lives back in order. There is still work to do but today’s announcement shows we’re moving forward.”
Pacon sought the Brunswick County Board of Commissioners’ support in submitting an application to the N.C. Department of Commerce for a $700,000 Rural Development Building Reuse Grant to help renovate the existing 336,435-square-foot building.
The grant required a minimum of 5 percent – or $35,000 – local match from the county. The county commissioners voted on a resolution in January to provide the matching funds to the company.
