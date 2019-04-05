Marion County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Kilo out of surgery after being shot

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Marion County Sheriff’s Office K-9 is recovering after spending several hours in surgery on Thursday.
K-9 Kilo underwent surgery to reconstruct his femur after someone shot him Tuesday night.
The surgical team at North Carolina State Veterinary Hospital started operating on K-9 Kilo around 1:30 p.m., according to Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace. An update around 8 p.m. on the K-9 Unit’s Facebook page stated that Kilo was finally out of surgery.
The surgical team said they’re confident in their reconstruction. The K-9 Unit said he has a long recovery ahead but could possibly return to tracking by the end of the year.
They said they can’t wait to get him home where he will have a lot of treats and hugs waiting for him.
A $1,750 reward is now being offered for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for shooting Kilo.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
