Man wanted in double murder surrenders to deputies

KINGSTREE, SC (WCSC) - The suspect in a March 31 double murder in Williamsburg County turned himself in to deputies Thursday night.
Jasper Session was wanted on two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder and three counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office.
According to a post from the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page, Session’s family members escorted him to the sheriff’s office Thursday at approximately 9:30 p.m. where he was taken into custody. Deputies made contact with Session’s family members earlier in the day and made arrangements for him to turn himself in.
The charges stem from a double shooting on Honeysuckle Lane in the Bloomingvale Community. Williamsburg County Deputy Coroner Vernal Fulton said James Dillon Edwards Davis, 23, of Kingstree; and Raven Terrell Reid, 24, of Bloomingvale died in the shooting.
A third victim who was shot survived the shooting.
Relatives of Reid said Session was Reid’s cousin.
Session was being held in the Williamsburg County jail pending a bond hearing.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.