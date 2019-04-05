Man wanted for allegedly burglarizing home, kidnapping homeowner arrested in Kansas

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The second suspect wanted for allegedly kidnapping a homeowner and burglarizing their residence has been arrested.
According to a news release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, Devante Lamar Clark, 26, was arrested in Harvey County, KS, and was extradited to South Carolina on Thursday.
Deputies allege that on Feb. 19, Clark and Barry Anthony Jones, Jr., 21, entered the victim’s home near Lamar and assaulted them. The suspects reportedly took money and items out of the home before forcing the victim into the trunk of their vehicle. According to the release, Clark and Jones, Jr. drove to a local bank and forced the victim to retrieve money from an account. Deputies say the victim was able to escape.
Jones, Jr. was arrested on March 1 and was denied bond. He remains in custody at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center. Clark is expected to appear before a Darlington County magistrate Saturday morning.
