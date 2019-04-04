London calling: First SC transatlantic flight set to take off from Charleston

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The first-ever passenger flight from Charleston to London is set to takeoff on Thursday night, which will make it South Carolina’s first transatlantic passenger flight in history.
The British Airways plane landed at Charleston International Airport around 9:15 p.m., and carried more than 200 people.
The plane is a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, but it’s not the first time the plane has been in the Palmetto State. A portion of it was made at the Boeing facility in North Charleston.
As for takeoff, more than 100 folks will be saying chip-chip-cheerio as they make their way to London’s Heathrow Airport. That flight is scheduled to leave at 11:20 p.m. as British Airways flight 220.
The eight-hour flight will be crossing the pond twice a week until the end of October. It’ll be making the 4,000-mile journey at the same times on Thursdays and Sundays.
Even before the flight, changes have already been made for British Airways at the Charleston International Airport.
A new in-flight kitchen has been built, a drop-off sign outside the airport already reads the airline’s name, and some American Airlines’ ticket counters will be changing their screens to check-in those flying internationally.
According to the Chris Campbell at Explore Charleston, “the flight is projected to generate an estimated economic impact of $20.2 million annually through new spending, job creation and other associated activity in tourism.”
