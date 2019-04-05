Judge sets bond for man accused of hitting victims with baseball bat at apartment complex in The Market Common

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A bond hearing was held Friday for the man accused of attacking three people with a metal bat earlier this week at the Vinings apartment complex in The Market Common.
Ryan Knox, 29, is charged with four counts of attempted murder. A judge set a $50,000 surety bond on each of the counts.
Knox’s mother addressed the court and said her son served in Afghanistan and suffers from PTSD. The judge stated that Knox will receive a full examination while he is in custody.
On Thursday morning, police responded to Margarita Drive to investigate a reported assault. According to arrest warrants, Knox hit a man in the head with a metal bat while he was trying to protect his wife, a friend and a two-year-old child. The man suffered a large, swollen knot to the top of the right side of his head, the warrants state.
Knox also allegedly hit the man’s wife in the head with the metal bat, causing her to fall on the bathroom floor and was knocked unconscious for a short period of time. She was taken to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center with severe injuries to her head and face.
The warrants allege that a friend of the husband and wife, who was also inside the home, was hit in the arm by Knox. At some point, Knox tried to make his way to the two-year-old’s bedroom when he was stopped by the father of the child and the two struggled over the baseball bat, according to the warrants.
Documents show the friend grabbed the two-year-old and escaped out of a window.
