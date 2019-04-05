Horry leaders to discuss funding in public safety, Parks and Recreation Department at spring budget retreat

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF)- For the next two days, Horry County leaders are meeting to discuss how to spend millions of tax dollars at the spring budget retreat. Right now, there is about $176 million in the general fund for the 2019-2020 budget.
At the very top of the list for next year’s budget is improving public safety. Officials say the way to do that is by adding more personnel and increasing salaries.
Horry County police is requesting 16 patrol officers and 15 other personnel. At the same time, Horry County Fire Rescue is requesting nine new positions. The county’s considering applying for a FEMA grant, which would add 30 new firefighters, but also requires a millage increase down the road. The public safety department’s requests for equipment and personnel total more than $6.8 million. This comes as millions of dollars are in limbo as cities take back control of money collected from hospitality fees. In the past, council members have discussed using fees to fund public safety.
“Well if it’s a zero-something game, whatever you put into public safety, you got to take it away from somewhere else," said Horry County Councilman Gary Loftus.
Also related to public safety is the funding of the new Emergency Operations Center.
County officials say another area of focus will be on how to find the money to fund its Parks and Recreation Department. At the fall budget retreat, leaders said there would be a $400,000 deficit for recreational funding by the end of this fiscal year if nothing was done. Council wants to find ways to generate more funding without raising taxes.
Loftus says some possible funding sources will be discussed at the budget retreat. Leaders say they hope to focus on attracting more sports tourism to the area but point out that many of the county's fields don't have lights. If they did have lights, teams would be able to host tournaments. That money would then go towards the recreation fund. Loftus says although there's a lot of moving parts on the table, he believes an agreement can be made.
“It’s interesting because we’re actually two counties - we’re rural and we’re urban - and it’s trying to balance the needs and wants of both with how you have to fund them," said Loftus.
County leaders will discuss these issues at the budget retreat Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the County Council Chambers in Conway.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.