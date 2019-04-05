Family, friends hold Honor Walk for 4-year-old girl who died following DUI crash in Colleton County

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A 4-year old girl who died after a crash is leaving behind a special gift.
Family, friends and hospital staff at MUSC held an Honor Walk on Thursday night for Aryah Thomas before her organs were donated.
Aryah’s mother invited the media to the occasion and allowed for pictures to be taken.
Thomas died from injuries she received in a crash late Saturday night on Highway 17-A in Colleton County.
Troopers charged 43-year-old Vincente Pineda Garcia Thursday with a new charge of felony DUI resulting in death, Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Matt Southern said.
This is in addition to previous charges of felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury and no driver’s license in connection with the crash, he said.
Funeral arrangements for Thomas are pending, according to her obituary.
