Conway man arrested, accused of uploading child pornography

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A Conway man is in custody after allegedly uploading a file containing child pornography.
Derick Dee Herrington, 34, is charged with three counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
The investigation into Herrington began last October after the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office received a cyber tip regarding the possible uploading of child pornography, according to a Conway police report. Police say they tracked the IP address to a home in the 1100 block of Green Fire Loop.
On March 27, police executed a search warrant and seized several items from the home.
Warrants were issued for Herrington’s arrest and he was taken into custody without incident on Thursday, the report states.
Herrington is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
