Contestants on ‘Great Food Truck Race’ serving up food while filming in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Crews with “The Great Food Truck Race” are in town, kicking off season 10 of the Food Network show right here in Myrtle Beach.
Fans of the show, or fans of good food, are in luck. According to executive producer Jeffrey Weaver, the food truck operators will be serving up their delicious eats this weekend, beginning on Friday and continuing for a part of Saturday.
The trucks are parked in the old Pavilion site, located near 8th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach.
As for the filming, Weaver said officials have rolled out the red carpet for their production.
"We are just thrilled at how welcoming the people and the city officials and the police department have been here in Myrtle Beach. It's been like rolling out the red carpet for us. We're thrilled and we're just glad to be part of the community for a few days,” he said.
The show features food truck teams competing to win a $50,000 prize.
