Bond denied for mother, boyfriend charged in death of 2-year-old Hartsville child

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – Bond was denied Friday for two people arrested this following the death of a 2-year-old child in Hartsville.
Jodi Breanna Holden, 21, and 24-year-old Randall Scott Watson Jr., were taken into custody as a result of the investigation.
On Wednesday, deputies went to an area hospital for a child being treated for severe injuries, the release stated. The child later passed away.
Holden was identified by law enforcement as the child’s mother, while Watson is reportedly her boyfriend.
Before the hearing, family members said Holden is innocent and that she would never harm the boy, named Aiden Smith.
Relatives believe the child died from injuries while playing at a playground recently.
