Anger, tears fill room after Indian Wells Golf Course rezoning decision

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – It was a full and passionate room at the Horry County Planning Commission meeting as people came to hear the decision on what would be done to the Indian Wells Golf Course.
Every single seat was filled, and people stood around the room Thursday night as a long discussion occurred after the president of the the Woodlake Village Homeowners Assocation informed commission members that after a very close vote, the HOA would support the rezoning of the nearly 154-acre golf course.
Developers said they now have the basis of a written agreement in hand to move forward and begin to take the steps to build 520 new homes on the property.
The HOA president said 151 homeowners were in support of the rezoning, but many of the 142 homeowners who voted against it spoke at the meeting.
They told commissioners that they’re concerned about their health and safety once construction begins.
But in the end, the planning commission voted to go forward with the rezoning of Indian Wells.
“I am visibly shaken. I can’t believe there were hundreds of red shirts in that room and people supporting and they just rubber stamped it,” said Woodlake Village resident Kathy Jellison. “It’s sad. I think it’s a sad day for Horry County. I think it’s a sad day for our neighborhood. It’s an even sadder day for the developers around us who are going to suffer just like we are, but we aren’t done.”
