Third person in custody in connection to fatal shooting of former MBHS student

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A third person is in custody following the fatal shooting of a former Myrtle Beach High School student earlier this week, Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock said Thursday.
Prock said although the person is in custody, they have not been formally charged.
On Tuesday night, police responded to Dunbar Street and Graham Avenue for a shooting. Police said Anthony McNeil, 23, died at Grand Strand Medical Center from his injuries. A second victim was also injured but is expected to recover.
Authorities are expected to release more information Thursday.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.