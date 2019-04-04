Third person in custody in connection to fatal shooting of former MBHS student

By WMBF News Staff | April 4, 2019 at 1:04 PM EDT - Updated April 4 at 1:09 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A third person is in custody following the fatal shooting of a former Myrtle Beach High School student earlier this week, Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock said Thursday.

Prock said although the person is in custody, they have not been formally charged.

On Tuesday night, police responded to Dunbar Street and Graham Avenue for a shooting. Police said Anthony McNeil, 23, died at Grand Strand Medical Center from his injuries. A second victim was also injured but is expected to recover.

Myrtle Beach police announced Wednesday that two people have been arrested and charged in connection to the case.

Authorities are expected to release more information Thursday.

