Suspect in gas station attack released, then allegedly sexually assaults woman

SAN JOSE, CA (KRON/CNN) - A California man went on a wild tirade inside a gas station last month.
Now, that same man is accused of sexually assaulting a woman just days after the gas station incident.
Video allegedly shows 25-year-old Richard Hernandez going off inside a San Jose Chevron gas station, at one point throwing sticks at the cashiers before storming off.
Gas station owner Nilesh Bhadani was there when it all went down.
"It was scary,” Bhadani recalled. “It was really scary."
The suspect came back a short time later with a rock and busted out one of the store's front windows. Employees chased him down and held him until police arrived.
The tirade was undoubtedly concerning, but what's more concerning is that this happened on March 19.
Hernandez was busted again just nine days later, four and a half miles away at another location in San Jose, accused of entering a woman’s bedroom and sexually assaulting her.
Hernandez had previously been arrested for three felony crimes, only to be released days later.
“I do not know why the judge would release him. If he was not released, this woman wouldn’t have to go through all this, but it’s sad and disappointing,” Bhadani said.
The district attorney's office said that they're looking into Hernandez's cases.
Bhadani said that on another occasion, before the wild scene in the store, Hernandez caused trouble by refusing to leave the store as he tried to cash in on used lottery tickets.
He was arrested then as well.
Two prior cases, multiple felonies and back on the streets days later. It’s frustrating to Bhadani who believes the sexual assault could have been avoided.
"Something is wrong somewhere, and I guess if somebody could take a look at this and fix the system, that would be nice. We live in the community, and we deserve something better than this," Bhadani stressed.
Hernandez is currently behind bars. He is now charged with sexual battery and intent to commit rape.
