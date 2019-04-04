Suspect charged in deadly hit-and-run posts bond

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The woman charged in connection to a deadly hit-and-run last weekend in Florence has been released on bond.
According to information from the Florence County Detention Center, 21-year-old Nailani Canty was released on $10,000 bond Wednesday. Canty was arrested Tuesday and charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death, Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.
Tyshon Johnson, 22, was pronounced dead on scene after being hit in the 2800 block of West Palmetto Street Sunday morning.
