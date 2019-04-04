Sheriff: Robeson County detective injured in crash released from hospital

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – A Robeson County Sheriff’s detective who was hit by a vehicle has been released from the hospital, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.
Wilkins has been posting updates to Facebook about Det. Matthew Lassiter’s condition.
On Thursday, Wilkins wrote that Lassiter was released from McLeod Medical Center in Florence.
“He is home and will be away from his work family hopefully for a short period of time,” Wilkins wrote.
Lassiter was hit March 29 while working a traffic diversion assignment on top of the overhead bridge on Highway 301. He suffered a head trauma and other injuries, and had been placed on a ventilator.
Lawrence Adair II, who was reportedly driving a 2017 Ford truck, was charged by the North Carolina Highway Patrol with failing to reduce speed.
News of Lassiter’s release from the hospital comes the same day that another emergency responder in Robeson County was injured after being hit by a vehicle.
Fairmont firefighter James Thompson was struck while responding to a crash, NBC affiliate WRAL in Raleigh reported.
Wilkins asked the community to extend their prayers to Thompson as well.
“Motorists have to be held accountable and must do better to safeguard our first responders,” Wilkins wrote.
