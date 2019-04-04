No deal reached between Indian Wells developers, HOA over golf course land

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A compromise on what to do with nearly 154 acres that make up Indian Wells golf course has not been reached between homeowners and the devloper.
Many, including those on the Horry County Planning Commission, told WMBF News they hoped a deal could be reached between developers and the Indian Wells Homeowners Association prior to Thursday’s HCPC meeting. But as of now, that is not the case.
“To my knowledge, there is no deal that has been made at this point so we’re going in tomorrow and we are going to present our facts during the open forum and see where it goes,” said resident Kathy Jellison.
Those who oppose developing the golf course met Wednesday morning and said the area’s HOA could not decide what to do going forward and when a vote was made, it was to close to call.
Now, people who live in Indian Wells hope to convince developers and the county’s planning commission of the environment and health risks this development could cause.
If not, developers could tell commission members they have decided to move forward with building around 600 new homes on the property.
“First of all they cannot go forward and start building tomorrow," Jellison said. "We went to the stormwater meeting, we’ve been gathering a lot of information. We found out at the stormwater meeting not only can they not build for at least 8 months to a year, they also cannot put all the houses on that property that they are saying because of all the stormwater issues.”
Jellison and others plan to attend Thursday night’s Horry County Planning Commission meeting to explain why they haven’t made a deal with developers.
We’ll update you on those developments on WMBFNews.com
