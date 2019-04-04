Judge sentences Conway man to 10 years in home burglary case

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A man was convicted on Wednesday of burglarizing a Conway home back in August 2016.
A jury convicted Lamon Seldon, 58, of Conway of second-degree burglary during a day-long trial, said Assistant Solicitor Chris Helms who prosecuted the case.
Helms said on Aug. 29, 2016 the homeowner confronted Seldon during the burglary and identified him to law enforcement.
The Honorable Circuit Court Judge Steve H. John sentenced Seldon to 10 years in prison suspended upon service of five years in prison, Helms said.
