3 injured, including suspect, after reported assault at the Vinings

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Police are investigating a reported assault Thursday morning in Myrtle Beach.
According to Myrtle Beach Police Cpl. Thomas Vest, the incident happened on Margarita Drive in the Vinings apartment complex in The Market Common.
Two people are receiving treatment for injuries and a suspect has been detained in connection to the case, Vest said. He added the suspect was also injured and is receiving treatment.
No other details were immediately available. Check back for updates.
