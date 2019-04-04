HCPD investigating late night shooting in Carolina Forest

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Police are still attempting to put all the pieces together Sunday after a late night shooting in Carolina Forest.
A spokesperson with Horry County Police says police responded to reports of a shooting around 11:25 p.m. on Friday, March 22 near the 2000 block of Hayseed Way.
Authorities say the incident remains under investigation and no further details are available at this time.
WMBF News will continue to update this developing story and pass along any information as it’s made available.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.