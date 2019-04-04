Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office vows to make park a safe haven for community

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said it will work with community leaders, elected officials and the county’s Parks and Recreation Department to make sure people can to Sampit Community Park without fear.
It comes after two people were found shot in the park on Saturday.
Vonte McCray, 24, was arrested in the case and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
“The Sampit community attempted to have a peaceful day of celebration on Saturday, and a few with evil intentions marred that gathering,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.
But deputies said Saturday’s shooting wasn’t the only violent incident that had happened in the park.
Authorities said three people were hurt in a shooting on June 28, 2018 in the park.
Georgetown County sheriff’s deputies made arrests in that case. Jaquan Archie was charged with three counts of attempted murder and Randia Neville was charged with three counts of accessory after the fact to felony.
The sheriff’s office said Sampit Community Park should be and will be a place where people can peacefully come together and not experience crime or the fear of crime.
