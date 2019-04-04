Food Network’s ‘The Great Food Truck Race’ filming in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Food Network has come to Myrtle Beach.
According to a Thursday morning Facebook post from the Myrtle Beach Downtown Redevelopment Corporation, crews are filming for the network’s “The Great Food Truck Race” program.
The post included a photo showing a camera crew in Myrtle Beach’s Plyler Park, right next to the SkyWheel.
A WMBF News crew also captured pictures of several food trucks parked on the former Pavilion site near 8th Avenue North.
The show features food truck teams competing to win a $50,000 prize.
WMBF has reached out to Food Network spokespeople for more information about the taping.
