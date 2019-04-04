Food Network’s ‘The Great Food Truck Race’ filming in Myrtle Beach

The Food Network's 'Great Food Truck Race' is filming in Myrtle Beach on Thursday. (Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff | April 4, 2019 at 11:32 AM EDT - Updated April 4 at 11:37 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Food Network has come to Myrtle Beach.

According to a Thursday morning Facebook post from the Myrtle Beach Downtown Redevelopment Corporation, crews are filming for the network’s “The Great Food Truck Race” program.

The post included a photo showing a camera crew in Myrtle Beach’s Plyler Park, right next to the SkyWheel.

A WMBF News crew also captured pictures of several food trucks parked on the former Pavilion site near 8th Avenue North.

The show features food truck teams competing to win a $50,000 prize.

WMBF has reached out to Food Network spokespeople for more information about the taping.

