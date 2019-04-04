FIRST ALERT: Warming continues today, showers move in tomorrow

A storm system will move through the Carolinas quickly on Friday with a quick-hitting round of showers and a few thunderstorms. Friday starts off mostly cloudy and mild with temperatures in the 50s to near 60. Showers and periods of rain arrive across the area during the mid to late morning and continue off and on into the afternoon. No severe weather is expected, but another beneficial round of rain is possible with around one half to one inch of rain likely. The rain will taper off by the late afternoon and early evening.