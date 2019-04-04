FIRST ALERT: Warming continues today, showers move in tomorrow

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Much warmer weather will continue to move in today with rain chances on the rise for Friday.
Temperatures this morning are considerably warmer than Wednesday morning. Readings in the middle and upper 40s through the morning commute will quickly climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s by this afternoon. Skies will be sunny for most of the day with a slight increase in clouds by the afternoon and evening.
A storm system will move through the Carolinas quickly on Friday with a quick-hitting round of showers and a few thunderstorms. Friday starts off mostly cloudy and mild with temperatures in the 50s to near 60. Showers and periods of rain arrive across the area during the mid to late morning and continue off and on into the afternoon. No severe weather is expected, but another beneficial round of rain is possible with around one half to one inch of rain likely. The rain will taper off by the late afternoon and early evening.
The weekend will feature plenty of sunshine and mild weather. Temperatures will reach the lower and middle 70s on Saturday and up to the middle and upper 70s on Sunday. Just a stray shower is possible Sunday afternoon, but most areas will remain dry.
Another storm system will bring more humidity and the risk of showers and storms again on Monday and Tuesday of next week.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.