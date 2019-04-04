FIRST ALERT: Heavy, soaking rain arrives Friday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Our next storm system arrives Friday, ushering in a round of heavy rain ahead of the weekend.
The clouds will thicken up after sunset Thursday but the rain chances will hold off until Friday morning. Expect downpours to arrive by sunset with the rain picking up in coverage and intensity as we move towards lunchtime.
We’ll keep the downpours going into the afternoon with a slow clearing trend through dinnertime. Most of the area will see between 0.5″ and 1″ through Friday evening. Severe weather is not expected but an isolated storm or two is possible.
Good news? All the rain clears out for the weekend! We’ll bring back the partly cloudy skies for both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will continue to climb as we hit 75° along the Grand Strand, 78° in Florence by Sunday. At most, we’ll see an isolated shower or two for Sunday afternoon.
Another storm system arrives early next week with more rain expected late on Monday and into Tuesday morning. Despite the rounds of rain, we’re not seeing any drops in temperatures. We’ll keep the 70° warmth going through most of next week.
