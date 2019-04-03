Ex-security guard arrested for taking nude photos of sleeping woman, deputies say

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WIS) - Deputies in Richland County have arrested 36-year-old Keith Hoefer.
According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, Hoefer invaded the privacy of at least three different women dating back to 2017.
Officials said Hoefer, a former security guard who also drove for Uber and Lyft, illegally entered an apartment located on the 1400 block of Main Street around 3:30 a.m. on April 29, 2018. Once inside, Hoefer took photos of a nude woman who was asleep without her knowledge.
Deputies also said Hoefer took photographs of a woman in her home located on the 300 block of Sawyer Court through a window without her knowledge or consent. Deputies said this incident took place around 9:30 p.m. on June 8, 2017.
About three months later, Hoefer returned to the 300 block of Sawyer Court. This time, surveillance video captured the man trying to look into a woman’s home from the back window.
Hoefer has been charged with first-degree burglary, two counts of voyeurism, and two counts of peeping tom.
However, Richland County deputies are continuing to investigate as they search for more victims. If you are a victim, know a victim, or if you have come into contact with Hoefer and you believe you could have been a victim, please call 803-576-3000.
