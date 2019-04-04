DID YOU SEE IT? Meteor streaks across morning sky

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A meteor was seen streaking across the sky Thursday morning in the Carolinas.
Frequently referred to as a “shooting star”, meteors are small bits of dust and dirt. Occasionally, they enter the Earth’s atmosphere. Because these pieces of space debris are traveling so fast, they burn up in the upper levels of the atmosphere and create a brilliant display. Most meteors are only the size of a grain of sand.
Several WMBF News viewers in Horry County reported seeing a green streak in the sky around 6:50 a.m.
Reports of the meteor have extended all across the Carolinas and into Georgia and Florida. This is the second large meteor viewing in a week. Many residents of the Deep South were treated to a similar sight last weekend.
