Deputies seek double murder suspect in the Pee Dee

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a double murder suspect.
According to an online post from the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office, Jasper Session is wanted on two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder and three counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Session is wanted for a pair of murders that happened Sunday on Honeysuckle Lane in the Bloomingvale community.
Deputies say Session should be considered armed and extremely dangerous. If you have any information on his whereabouts, call 911 or Inv. Cheyenne Monteith at 843-355-6381, ext. 4523. Callers can remain anonymous.
