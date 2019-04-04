Darlington County Sheriff’s major fired hours after announcing candidacy for Florence County sheriff

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A major with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said he was fired from his position on Thursday, shortly after he announced his candidacy for Florence County sheriff.
Darrin Yarborough said his termination came as a complete shock and he didn’t receive a reason why, only that “his service was no longer needed.”
Yarborough said he joined the DCSO back in December, the same time he noted he spoke with Sheriff Tony Chavis about running for Florence County sheriff.
DCSO Lt. Robert Kilgo confirmed Yarborough’s employment was terminated Thursday, stating “his services were no longer needed.”
WMBF News reporter Nia Watson will have more on this developing story starting at 4 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.