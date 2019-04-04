Crash with injuries reported in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Troopers are investigating a wreck Wednesday night in Horry County.
According to the Highway Patrol traffic information website, troopers were called around 10:20 p.m. to Lake Arrowhead Road and North Kings Highway.
Horry County Fire Rescue spokesman Tony Casey said they also responded to the scene.
It’s not clear how many people were injured in the crash or how it happened.
WMBF News has called the South Carolina Highway Patrol to gather more information.
We will bring you new developments as they come into our newsroom.
