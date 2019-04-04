Conway police search for missing 11-year-old boy

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The Conway Police Department is asking for the community’s help to find an 11-year-old boy.
Keegan Mitchum was last seen around 2:20 p.m. Thursday around the area of 13th Avenue. Conway police say Mitchum is a runaway.
Mitchum is described as a white male, short red hair, hazel eyes, 4’8” to 4’11” tall, weighing 78 pounds.
He was last seen wearing a red long sleeve hoodie, jeans, a black hat with a flat bill, black and red Jordan shoes and carrying a white and black zig-zag backpack.
Anyone with information on Mitchum’s location or has come in contact with him is asked to call Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.
