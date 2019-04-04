City of Myrtle Beach asking lawmakers to change civil forfeiture bill

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - City leaders and the Myrtle Beach Police Department are taking a stand on a bill that would change a law regarding civil forfeiture.
Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock said if the civil forfeiture bill passes, it will not only impact the department but would be detrimental to the Myrtle Beach community.
“This is not about law enforcement pirating or looting citizens property. This is not what this is about,” Prock said.
Civil forfeiture is when law enforcement can seize money or items made from illegal operations and put in back into police departments to fight against future crimes. Recently, it’s been brought to light that some agencies in South Carolina may have been abusing this law, which prompted lawmakers to look at changing it.
“If there is anybody that abuses that law they should be held accountable and I encourage that,” Prock explained. “But we need to make sure the law is changed so it does not indirectly affect our community.”
The proposed bill would get rid of civil forfeiture and replace it with criminal forfeiture. Any money seized in criminal forfeiture cases would no longer go to the police department, but instead go into the state general fund.
“The biggest issues that we foresee is it would impact investigations and impact what we can evaluate during them,” Prock said.
The legislation is now in the Senate Judiciary Committee and city leaders plan to speak with lawmakers before it goes any further.
“What city council is going to do is approach members of that committee through our local senator and ask them to add some changes and some compromises,” said Myrtle Beach City Manager John Pedersen.
During their council workshop on Thursday, city leaders said they understand there was good intent creating this bill, but said it went too far.
“There are good thing with the civil forfeiture law the way they stand now and we want to be able to preserve those and still correct some of the abuses in other communities,” said Pedersen.
Prock also encourages any one with questions about civil forfeiture to contact the agency.
